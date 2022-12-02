 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Hanwha Aerospace to lead homegrown space rocket project

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Dec 2, 2022 - 15:54       Updated : Dec 2, 2022 - 15:54
Nuri rocket’s successful blastoff in June (Hanwha Aerospace)
Nuri rocket’s successful blastoff in June (Hanwha Aerospace)

Hanwha Aerospace, the space business arm of South Korean conglomerate Hanwha, has been tapped as the company to lead the project of upgrading the homegrown Nuri rocket and launching it four more times through 2027, the Korea Aerospace Research Institute said Friday.

According to Hanwha Aerospace’s regulatory filing, the company on Thursday signed a contract worth approximately 286 billion won ($220 million) with the state-run institute.

The official selection came about two months after the company was selected as the preferred bidder over the Korea Aerospace Industries in October.

Under the contract, Hanwha Aerospace will be in charge of putting together South Korea’s future launch vehicles and managing the companies taking part in the space project.

As Hanwha Aerospace participates in overseeing the Nuri rocket's upcoming launches slated for 2023, 2025, 2026 and 2027, the company will also receive the relevant technologies from the KARI.

With the technology transfer, Hanwha said it plans to commercialize the “space transport” business in the future.

The government’s project of advancing the homegrown space rocket Nuri aimed at creating the Korean version of the US SpaceX, a US company that became one of the leading firms in the global space race after the technology transfer from NASA.

When the Nuri rocket’s second launch resulted in a complete success in June, South Korea became the seventh country in the world with the indigenous capability to have developed and launched a satellite greater than 1 ton. Over 300 local companies took part in putting together the homegrown satellite launch vehicle, including Hanwha Aerospace playing one of the major roles as it managed the assembly of the rocket engines.

“Although the extra launch of the Nuri rocket is still a challenging task that cannot guarantee a success, we will upgrade S. Korea’s space industry with the Nuri rocket’s another successful launch through the accumulated capabilities of the KARI, the technology of about 300 companies and Hanwha’s passion for space business,” said a Hanwha Aerospace official.

Hanwha has been aggressively expanding its space businesses since the conglomerate established the Space Hub, a group-wide council dedicated to fostering space businesses, in March 2021. The group has acquired and invested in a number of foreign space communication firms such as OneWeb and Pager Solution. Kim Dong-kwan, president of Hanwha Solutions and the eldest son of Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-yeon, has led the Space Hub.



By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114