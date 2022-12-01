[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Men of Plastic (Korea) Opened Nov. 30 Comedy Directed by Lim Jin-sun Born and raised in the posh, affluent Apgujeong-dong in southern Seoul, Dae-guk (Don Lee) is familiar with plastic surgery and skin care shops, as so many are located in Apgujeong-dong. To realize his business idea to start his own plastic surgery clinic, he meets the area’s most renowned plastic surgeon Ji-woo (Jung Kyung-ho), and together they begin to realize the dream of opening Asia’s most famous plastic surgery clinic.

Birth (Korea) Opened Nov. 30 Drama Directed by Park Heung-sik Revisiting the birth of Korea's first Catholic priest, Kim Dae-geon (Yoon Si-yoon), in the late Joseon era, the martyr's life is introduced in the broad context of Korean Catholicism and Western imperialism in Asia in the 19th century. Embracing his fate to become the country’s first priest, Kim faces challenges such as harsh religious oppression and prosecution by a monarchy that feared Christianity.

The Night Owl (Korea) Opened Nov. 23 Drama Directed by An Tae-jin Set in the 17th century amid the Joseon era, Kyeong-soo (Ryu Jun-yeol) is a day-blind acupuncturist working in the palace. He is unable to see anything during daytime, but, strangely, he can see fine at night. One evening, Kyeong-soo happens to witness the death of Crown Prince Sohyeon. This death leads the prince's father, King Injo (Yoo Hae-jin), to madness. Kyeong-soo, who is used to keeping secrets, considers revealing the truth behind the crown prince’s death.