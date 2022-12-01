[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Men of Plastic
(Korea)
Opened Nov. 30
Comedy
Directed by Lim Jin-sun
Born and raised in the posh, affluent Apgujeong-dong in southern Seoul, Dae-guk (Don Lee) is familiar with plastic surgery and skin care shops, as so many are located in Apgujeong-dong. To realize his business idea to start his own plastic surgery clinic, he meets the area’s most renowned plastic surgeon Ji-woo (Jung Kyung-ho), and together they begin to realize the dream of opening Asia’s most famous plastic surgery clinic.
Birth
(Korea)
Opened Nov. 30
Drama
Directed by Park Heung-sik
Revisiting the birth of Korea's first Catholic priest, Kim Dae-geon (Yoon Si-yoon), in the late Joseon era, the martyr's life is introduced in the broad context of Korean Catholicism and Western imperialism in Asia in the 19th century. Embracing his fate to become the country’s first priest, Kim faces challenges such as harsh religious oppression and prosecution by a monarchy that feared Christianity.
The Night Owl
(Korea)
Opened Nov. 23
Drama
Directed by An Tae-jin
Set in the 17th century amid the Joseon era, Kyeong-soo (Ryu Jun-yeol) is a day-blind acupuncturist working in the palace. He is unable to see anything during daytime, but, strangely, he can see fine at night. One evening, Kyeong-soo happens to witness the death of Crown Prince Sohyeon. This death leads the prince's father, King Injo (Yoo Hae-jin), to madness. Kyeong-soo, who is used to keeping secrets, considers revealing the truth behind the crown prince’s death.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
(US)
Opened Nov. 9
Action
Directed by Ryan Coogler
T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), king of Wakanda, suffers from an illness that his sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) believes can be cured by a special herb. Shuri attempts to re-create the herb in her lab after it was destroyed, but fails to do so before T’Challa dies. At the dawn of King T'Challa's death, invading forces from around the world target Wakanda's vibranium, unleashing chaos.