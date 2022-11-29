Daewoo E&C gets recognition at Good Design Award 2022

South Korean builder Daewoo E&C said on Tuesday its design prowess has been recognized again with a prestigious design award, continuing its winning streak through its brands, including their flagship apartment brand Prugio.

The company said two of its entries won Bronze Prizes at the Good Design Award 2022 -- an esteemed design award ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, which was held annually since 1985, under the Industrial Design Promotion Act.

The awarded architecture included a themed playground in Unjeong New Park Prugio Complex, with its overall design inspired by the Aesop fable "The Tortoise and the Hare."

According to the company, the playground allowed for an induction of various physical activities by making active and aesthetic use of the terrain.

As opposed to conventional flatland-based playgrounds, Daewoo E&C's playground includes winding racetracks which meander through lofty mounds.

Furthermore, rabbit sculptures and various playground facilities, placed throughout the mounds, contribute to the picturesque view of the space, according to the company.

The playground also consists of facilities which could be enjoyed by children of various ages.

Trampolines, hills made of rubber and climbing facilities with nets have been installed, widening the playground's target demographic.

Summit Gallery, an exhibition gallery situated in Daechi-dong, Seoul, won the same prize along with the playground modeled after the famous fable.

The newly renovated luxury gallery was refurbished under the concept of "Gentle Royal" -- with the gallery's first floor furbished with a lounge, a premium theater and a botanic garden.

In addition to the award-winning architecture, five entries submitted by Daewoo E&C to the Good Design Award 2022 also gained recognition with Good Design marks. These are given to benchmark quality design products and give it priority in the patent reviewing process by the Korean Intellectual Property Office.

"We have proven the excellence of our design by winning the most awards in the Good Design Awards 2022 in the construction industry and gaining the most GD marks at the nation's most prestigious Good Design Awards," said an official from Daewoo E&C.

The builder earlier received Germany's International Forum Design Award 2022 for its smart home application Prugio Smart Home, the apartment landscape design "Scenery of stone and water" and the exhibition hall Summit Gallery.

"We will continue to lead the Korean residential culture and provide customers with products that align with Prugio's philosophy 'The Natural Nobility,'" the official added.