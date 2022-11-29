Yoon issues executive order against striking truckers as crisis bites

Trucks sit idle in a ready-mixed concrete factory in Seoul Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The government on Tuesday ordered some 2,500 cement cargo truck drivers at over 200 companies across the nation to stop their strike and return to work on the sixth day of the walkout, taking an unprecedented move as supply crisis deepens. The order came into effect immediately after the Cabinet meeting presided by President Yoon Suk-yeol for cement truckers took place in the morning. Those who refuse to comply with the order will be subject to a suspension of their trucker license, as well as criminal punishment of up to three years of jail sentence or up to 30 million won ($22,600) fine. Yoon said at the meeting that construction sites and factories in Asia's fourth-largest economy are grinding to a halt due to the strike, involving criminal acts such as union members' assaults on nonparticipants. "The government hereby issues an order to force cement truckers who refuse their duty to transport to return to workplace to curb the spread of the economic crisis," Yoon said, reiterating Seoul's rule-of-law approach. "Taking the livelihoods of ordinary people and the national economy hostage to look out for their own needs is not justifiable." Those not participating in the walkout have been blocked from transporting materials or goods, and, in some cases, have had metal beads shot at them, according to Yoon.

President Yoon Suk-yeol hits a gavel as the Cabinet meeting commenced Tuesday. (The Presidential Office)

This is the first time the Korean government has issued such an order since 2004, when the Trucking Transport Business Act went into effect. The government's right to order trucks to start operating is enshrined in the rules, in case trucking employees refuse to do transport duty "without good cause." Following the Cabinet meeting, the Land Ministry scrambled to execute orders, as 76 field inspection teams were organized, comprising of officials from the Land Ministry and local governments, as well as police officers. Those who received the letter of order will be required to return to work by midnight of the following day. Those who avoid the orders will be subject to harsher penalties, according to Land Minister Won Hee-ryong. The order will be limited to cement truckers, out of the 7,080 truckers who were staging a walkout as of 9 p.m. Monday. Those engaged in the strike accounted for a third of members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity Union. This comes as the economy is facing the growing cost of staying afloat amid repercussions of the strike. The volume cement delivery has plunged by at least 90 percent compared to the normal times, while half of the construction sites in the nation had halted due to lack of supply of ready-mixed concrete, according to Seoul's estimate. Moreover, gas stations in the country are beginning to run out of inventory. The government earlier revealed that the damage caused by the strike amounts to at least 300 billion won ($218 million) each day, and the level of container traffic fell by some 70 percent compared with the normal times. As of Monday, 41 military-purpose container carrier trucks, 69 vehicles, 695 police vehicles, including police cars and motorcycles, and over 8,000 police officers have been deployed across the nation to ease the supply disruption, according to data by the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters. Also, police were investigating eight cases of sabotaging cargo trucks or attacking drivers as of 9 p.m. on Monday.

Lee Bong-joo, leader of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity Union (Yonhap)