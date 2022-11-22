Supply disruptions likely as cargo union pushes ahead with strike

South Korea’s unionized truckers decided to push ahead with a strike as planned, rejecting the government’s plan to meet their demand partially. The strike, if prolonged, will take a heavy toll on the car and steel industries that already suffered from a strike in June.

The Cargo Truckers Solidarity of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, one of the largest union organizations in South Korea, announced on Nov. 14 that it would launch an indefinite strike beginning Wednesday at midnight. About 25,000 members will join the strike by blocking major logistics bases such as steel, cement, shipbuilding equipment and auto parts businesses, and refusing to transport them.

The union claimed that the government failed to keep promises to continue the safe trucking freight rates system that both sides had agreed on in June on the condition of ending the eight-day strike.

The safe trucking freight rates system is a measure that guarantees minimum cargo rates for truck drivers to prevent dangerous driving and overwork and imposes fines on shippers who pay less than that. It was introduced as a three-year system in 2020 and is about to end at the end of this year.

The government and the ruling People Power Party urgently met on Tuesday morning to stave off the strike.

After the meeting, Sung Il-jong, the head of the People Power Party’s policy committee, told reporters that they decided to expand the fare system “only for containers and cement” but not to expand other items.

As for not expanding to other items, Sung said it was “unclear” whether the system would bring in more driving safety. He also cited the “high oil prices” and the “burden on the public.”

After Sung’s remarks, the cargo union said it would push ahead with the strike as planned.

The cargo union held a press briefing in the afternoon, saying the land ministry has been “making remarks on breaking the June agreement” since the strike ended. They added the safe trucking freight rates system is “on the verge of disappearing,” adding the strike will continue until the ruling party and the government "make a perfect promise."

As the strike is expected to be longer than in the past June strike, concerns are rising among companies that will feel the pain from production disruptions.

The eight-day strike in June caused 1.6 trillion won ($1.1 billion) in damage in major industries, such as automobiles, steel, petrochemicals and cement, according to the industry ministry.

In the automobile sector, the production of 5,400 vehicles was disrupted due to problems in transporting parts. In the steel sector, 450,000 tons of shipments were disrupted. A total of 810,000 tons of cement could not be sent to the construction site. The shipment of 640,000 tires was also disrupted.

The government retains its position to deal with the strike with “law and principles.” A day earlier, President Yoon Suk-yeol told Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to “respond strictly following the law and principles when it comes to illegal activities” on the notice of a series of strikes by the unions of cargo and railway.