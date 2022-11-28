Yoon to review executive order to force truckers back to work

President Yoon Suk-yeol could issue an order to force truckers to return to the workplace, as he pledged Monday to take a hard-line stance on their strike, blasting them for causing serious supply chain disruptions nationwide.

Yoon's office said in a statement that a Cabinet meeting will take place Tuesday to review the feasibility of the order, which has never been issued in Korea's history. Failure to comply with the order would be subject to a punishment of at most three years in jail or a fine of at most 30 million won ($22,400).

"The rule of law must stand in any industrial conflict," Yoon was quoted as saying by the presidential office. "It is crucial that any violation from either side of the labor union or the management must be corrected by law and principle."

The remark came Monday as the government and the Cargo Truckers Solidarity Union, an organization representing freight truckers, held their first talks for two hours at 2 p.m. since the launch of a second strike this year in the government complex in Sejong in the afternoon.

The union had urged the government to permanently guarantee a minimum freight rate for truckers carrying cement and containers, effective temporarily since 2020, and called on a wider range of truckers to be eligible for the minimum pay guarantee policy to ensure a safer work environment for sleep-deprived drivers.

The walkout of truckers marks the second such strike this year, following one in June that the government estimated had caused more than 1.6 trillion won in losses across industries due to disruptions in the delivery of raw materials and goods, as well as higher logistics costs.

Following the eight-day strike, the government and union agreed on a three-year extension to minimum pay guarantees for the cement and container freight truckers, which was to expire by the end of this year.

But as the second round of the strike kicked off Thursday with the expiration of minimum pay guarantee policy drawing to a close, speculation that the order to return to work could be issued for the first time emerged from the presidential office.