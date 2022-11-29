 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS’ Suga to launch his own talk show “Suchwita”

By Hong Yoo
Published : Nov 29, 2022 - 15:00       Updated : Nov 29, 2022 - 15:00
Suga's first-ever talk show
Suga's first-ever talk show "Suchwita" premieres at 10 p.m. on Dec. 5 via YouTube/Weverse. (BigHit Music)

Suga, a member of K-Pop sensation BTS, will be launching his own talk show, “Suchwita,” via YouTube and Weverse next Monday, according to Big Hit Music.

Suchwita, short for “time to get drunk with Suga” in Korean, is a talk show in which Suga invites celebrities over for a drink and conversations about all things music and more.

“Suga, who is witty with his words, is expected to carry out in-depth talks with his guests and bring out the best in them,” Big Hit Music said in a statement.

On Monday, Suga released a teaser clip of Suchwita that seemed like an homage to the music video of his solo track, “Daechwita," on BTS’ official social media.

Suga’s portfolio as a solo artist goes back to August 2016 when he released his first album “Agust D.” Four years later, Suga unveiled his second mixtape “D-2.”

Suga has since worked with other Korean artists, including K-pop diva IU and soulful veteran singer Lee So-ra, as well as American singer-songwriter Halsey.

Most recently, Suga's collaboration with Psy for "That That," the lead track on the "Gangnam Style" singer's ninth full-length album, has made it onto many local and foreign music charts, including Billboard’s main singles chart.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
