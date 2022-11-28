[Today’s K-pop] Loona’s Chuu fired, band mired in controversy

Chuu of Loona became the focus of a battle over the truth, as her agency Blockberry Creative announced Friday that she had been fired for abusing staff.

Chuu has stayed mum as of late Monday, but her manager told media they are assessing the situation and will release an official statement soon. There have already been voices from some staff members that have contradicted the company’s allegations.

Chuu's bandmate Hyunjin took her side as well, telling fans to offer their support and love Chuu while chatting with them via a platform for fans on Saturday.

The management company released a statement Monday insisting it was only trying to explain what is going on to fans and seeking understanding, not attempting to expose the band member. If Chuu and the alleged victim agree, Blockberry Creative is ready to unveil everything the media demands, the firm said.

Some fans asserted that Chuu knew she would be kicked out. She told fans not to be surprised should certain reports come out in the near future during an online fan meeting last month, they said.

Meanwhile, nine other members of the 12-piece act -- barring Hyunjin and ViVi -- recently applied for injunction to their exclusive contract with Blockberry Creative, according to a local media report later Monday.

The company denied the report.

Chuu also took action in December last year and won a partial injunction that allowed her to carry with individual activities.

Red Velvet sells 710,000 EPs in preorders