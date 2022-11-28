 Back To Top
Entertainment

[EXCLUSIVE] 32nd Seoul Music Awards to be held on Jan. 19 in Seoul

By Hong Yoo
Published : Nov 28, 2022 - 14:47       Updated : Nov 28, 2022 - 14:47
The 31st Seoul Music Awards were held at Seoul’s Gocheock Sky Dome earlier this year. (Sports Seoul)
The 32nd Seoul Music Awards will be held on Jan. 19, 2023, at the Olympic Park’s Olympic Gymnastics Arena located in Seoul, according to an industry insider.

The Seoul Music Awards is one of the biggest annual music awards in the K-pop industry and has been hosted by the local newspaper Sports Seoul since 1990.

The annual ceremony honors artists of diverse genres including ballad, hip-hop, R&B and bands that have been loved the public during the past year by evaluating their professionalism and diversity.

The lineup of nominees and presenters to grace the Seoul Music Awards is expected to be updated a week prior to the event.

At the 31st Seoul Music Awards held at Seoul’s Gocheock Sky Dome earlier this year, the K-pop boy band NCT 127 took home the grand prize.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
