National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases in 50,000 range amid winter resurgence worries

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 26, 2022 - 11:34       Updated : Nov 26, 2022 - 11:34
A medical workder guides people at a COVID-19 test center in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
A medical workder guides people at a COVID-19 test center in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases came in the 50,000 range on Saturday for the third day in a row, continuing the recent mild resurgence on the back of the winter virus wave.

The country reported 52,788 new COVID-19 infections, including 62 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 26,890,488, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Saturday's figure is down from 53,698 posted the previous day but increased by more than 2,000 compared with a week earlier, indicating that the virus curve is on a modest uptrend with the onset of the winter season.

The KDCA reported 52 more deaths from the disease, bringing the total death toll to 30,330.

The number of critically ill patients came to 478, up 25 from Friday. The average number of critically ill patients stood at 460 in the week till Saturday.

Health authorities have been bracing for what has become the seventh wave of the novel virus in the country.

The COVID-19 infection reproduction index, an indicator showing the ability of the coronavirus or any other disease to spread, has stayed above 1 for the past five weeks, meaning cases are on the rise.

