[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s ‘Kill This Love’ video tops 1.7b views

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

The music video for Blackpink’s “Kill This Love” surpassed 1.7 billion views on YouTube, label YG Entertainment said Friday. It is the group’s second video to reach the milestone on the platform, following that of its mega hit “Ddu-du Ddu-du,” and the quartet became the first K-pop artist to have two to do so. “Kill This Love” is the titular track from its EP that came out in April 2019. The main track debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 41 and the album on Billboard 200 at No. 24, both records for a K-pop girl group at the time. The bandmates returned to Seoul on Sunday after the North American leg of its international tour. They performed 14 times in seven cities in the US and Canada for an audience of 200,000 in total. From Monday, they will begin touring Europe. Le Sserafim to officially debut in Japan in January

(Credit: Source Music)

Le Sserafim will make an official debut in Japan in January, agency Source Music announced Friday. On Jan. 25, it will release the single “Fearless,” which will consist of three songs: the Japanese-language version of “Fearless,” “Blue Flame” from its debut EP as well as a new song. The rookie girl group debuted in May and put out the second EP “Antifragile” in October. It entered Billboard 200 in six months, the shortest time since debut for a K-pop girl group, as its second EP hit the main albums chart at No. 14. Even though Le Sserafim is yet to debut in Japan, it was invited to NHK’s Red ＆ White Year-End Song Festival, one of the most well-known year-end music shows in the country. Aespa to launch 1st reality show

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Girl group aespa will be featured in its first reality show that starts airing on Dec. 14, label SM Entertainment said Friday. In variety show “Synk Road,” the four idols are to obtain “ae-key cards” that are hidden across Korea. They will start in Gangwon Province, enjoying Donghae and Pyeongchang with each other. The group dropped its second EP, “Girls,” in July, placing it on Billboard 200 at No. 3. The EP sold over 1.42 million copies in the first week, a record for a girl group in K-pop history at the time. It also became the first K-pop girl group to sell at least a million album within the first week of sales. Former AOA Youkyung to join new trio

(Credit: RXM)