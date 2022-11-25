 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s ‘Kill This Love’ video tops 1.7b views

By Hwang You-mee
Published : Nov 25, 2022 - 20:32       Updated : Nov 25, 2022 - 20:32

(Credit: YG Entertainment)
(Credit: YG Entertainment)

The music video for Blackpink’s “Kill This Love” surpassed 1.7 billion views on YouTube, label YG Entertainment said Friday.

It is the group’s second video to reach the milestone on the platform, following that of its mega hit “Ddu-du Ddu-du,” and the quartet became the first K-pop artist to have two to do so.

“Kill This Love” is the titular track from its EP that came out in April 2019. The main track debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 41 and the album on Billboard 200 at No. 24, both records for a K-pop girl group at the time.

The bandmates returned to Seoul on Sunday after the North American leg of its international tour. They performed 14 times in seven cities in the US and Canada for an audience of 200,000 in total. From Monday, they will begin touring Europe.

 

Le Sserafim to officially debut in Japan in January

(Credit: Source Music)
(Credit: Source Music)

Le Sserafim will make an official debut in Japan in January, agency Source Music announced Friday.

On Jan. 25, it will release the single “Fearless,” which will consist of three songs: the Japanese-language version of “Fearless,” “Blue Flame” from its debut EP as well as a new song.

The rookie girl group debuted in May and put out the second EP “Antifragile” in October. It entered Billboard 200 in six months, the shortest time since debut for a K-pop girl group, as its second EP hit the main albums chart at No. 14.

Even though Le Sserafim is yet to debut in Japan, it was invited to NHK’s Red ＆ White Year-End Song Festival, one of the most well-known year-end music shows in the country.

 

Aespa to launch 1st reality show

(Credit: SM Entertainment)
(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Girl group aespa will be featured in its first reality show that starts airing on Dec. 14, label SM Entertainment said Friday.

In variety show “Synk Road,” the four idols are to obtain “ae-key cards” that are hidden across Korea. They will start in Gangwon Province, enjoying Donghae and Pyeongchang with each other.

The group dropped its second EP, “Girls,” in July, placing it on Billboard 200 at No. 3. The EP sold over 1.42 million copies in the first week, a record for a girl group in K-pop history at the time. It also became the first K-pop girl group to sell at least a million album within the first week of sales.

 

Former AOA Youkyung to join new trio

(Credit: RXM)
(Credit: RXM)

Youkyung, formerly of girl group AOA, will return as a musician next month, according to agency RXM on Friday.

She formed the three-member band Uni with bassist Seungmin and guitarist Dohwi and will play drums. The trio will put out its first single, “Dive,” on Dec. 8, declaring that it is ready to jump into the world on its own terms through the lead track of the same title.

Youkyung has been playing drums as a member of an indie band. She debuted as a member of AOA in 2012 but left the group in 2016 when her contract with agency FNC Entertainment expired. She is said to have left as the act leaned more into dance performances. The eight-member team became a quintet after ChoA and Mina also left subsequently.

 

By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114