[Graphic News] BTS nominated for multiple Grammys

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Nov 25, 2022 - 08:01       Updated : Nov 25, 2022 - 08:01

South Korean supergroup BTS has been nominated in two categories for the 2023 Grammy Awards, becoming the first K-pop act to receive Grammy nominations for the third consecutive year.

The septet was nominated for the best pop duo or group performance for “My Universe,” along with British rock band Coldplay, and best music video for “Yet to Come,” during the official Grammy nomination ceremony livestreamed by the US Recording Academy.

The best pop duo/group performance selection marks the third year in a row that BTS has been nominated in the category.

The group was previously nominated for global megahits “Dynamite” and “Butter” in 2020 and 2021, respectively, but did no take home an award. Last year, the group also took the stage to perform at the annual awards ceremony. (Yonhap)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
