CEO of Starbucks Korea Sohn Jeong-hyun (third from left) poses with Starbucks employees and Han Chan-hee (fourth from left), chairman of Beautiful Fund, during an opening ceremony Wednesday held for the launch of the fourth Starbucks Community Store in the country. The store will support young adults to stand on their feet by providing them with a maximum of 5.5 million won ($4,113) per year.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com