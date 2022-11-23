 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Sports

[World Cup] Sonny 'will be able to play' vs. Uruguay: coach

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 23, 2022 - 20:33       Updated : Nov 23, 2022 - 20:33

South Korean captain Son Heung-min adjusts his mask during a training session for the FIFA World Cup at Al Egla Training Site in Doha on Nov. 23, 2022. (Yonhap)
South Korean captain Son Heung-min adjusts his mask during a training session for the FIFA World Cup at Al Egla Training Site in Doha on Nov. 23, 2022. (Yonhap)
AL RAYYAN, Qatar -- Injured South Korean captain Son Heung-min will be able to play against Uruguay in the team's first World Cup match on Thursday, head coach Paulo Bento said on the eve of the contest.

"Sonny will be able to play," Bento said at his prematch press conference at the Main Media Centre in Al Rayyan, just west of Doha, on Wednesday.

Son has been training while wearing a protective mask, after suffering fractures around his left eye in a collision with an opposing player on Nov. 1. He underwent surgery on Nov. 4, and the match against Uruguay will take place 20 days after the procedure.

It kicks off at 4 p.m. at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

"The fact that he would be wearing a mask is not an inconvenience for him. It's rather natural for him," Bento said. "We have stuck to the plan since we arrived here. The way we integrated him into our group shows it has been natural. We'll see tomorrow how it will be. Our hope is he will feel comfortable to the greatest extent possible. And we will use the best strategy so he will be at ease during the game." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114