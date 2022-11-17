 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Graphic News] Lee Jung-jae cast for Star Wars series

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Nov 18, 2022 - 08:01       Updated : Nov 18, 2022 - 08:01

Smash-hit Netflix series “Squid Game” actor Lee Jung-jae will star in “The Acolyte,” an upcoming Star Wars series to be streamed on Disney +, according to production company Lucasfilm.

“The Acolyte” is a mystery thriller written and directed by Leslye Headland for Disney+ and has begun production in Britain, Lucasfilm said in a release posted on its website.

Among other main cast members are Amandla Stenberg of “The Hate U Give,” Manny Jacinto of “Nine Perfect Strangers,” and Dafne Keen of “His Dark Materials.”

The show will focus on the emergence of dark side powers in the final days of the High Republic Era, it said, without releasing its release schedule. (Yonhap)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
