[Herald Interview] Lee Sung-min reflects on himself with ‘Shadow Detective’

Though Lee Sung-min played the role of detective in his previous projects -- thriller movies “Broken” (2014) and “The Beast” (2019), Taek-rok, a veteran detective who is on the verge of retirement, caught the actor’s attention from the beginning.

“When I first received the script, the title of the series was ‘Old Detective.’ The word ‘old’ seemed so moving and I felt I could relate myself a lot to the series,” Lee said during an interview with reporters at a café in Samcheong-dong, central Seoul.

The 53-year-old actor shared that he spent a lot of time contemplating about the word.

“I realized that I was in a similar age as Taek-rok. Being in your fifties is widely considered as the age for retirement, especially for a public official. That made me think a lot and look back on myself, while understanding the character,” the actor said.

Disney+’s “Shadow Detective” revolves around Taek-rok, who has been framed for a murder he did not commit and is blackmailed by the real murderer, named Friend. The story develops as the veteran detective chases down the unknown killer.

Though the members of the police department require a certain amount of sacrifice for their teamwork, Taek-rok decides to work alone and put an end to the involved case.

“I had many similarities with the character in the past. I was quiet, hesitant to meet new people and believed these characteristics don’t really matter as long as I do my work correctly,” Lee said, being immersed in his memory.