Hyundai Grandeur gets first revamp after 6 years

Hyundai Motor on Monday launched the all-new Grandeur, the seventh-generation fully changed model of its top-selling midsize sedan, a comeback after six years with global sales set to begin in the second quarter next year.

Since its debut in 1986, the Grandeur has been considered a luxury sedan here, widely chosen as the executive ride for local chaebol companies.

The car's former cachet may have been overshadowed by its younger sibling Genesis' bigger presence in recent years. But the carmaker showed confidence in reviving the car's own success story by targeting younger drivers in their 30s.

“The latest Grandeur has gone through years of thorough development, to become an innovative model with high-tech features and details which inherited brand heritage that has been built for 36 years,” said Hyundai Motor Group CEO Chang Jae-hoon.

According to the carmaker, more than 109,000 preorders have already been secured domestically as of last month. Hyundai has set the target of 119,000 unit sales next year.

Reinterpreting the first-generation Grandeur’s square-shaped exterior, the seventh-generation Grandeur’s design applied Hyundai Motor’s philosophy to reflect on the past, incorporating refinement and sophistication along with innovative, high-tech details.

A seamless horizon lamp integrated with light-emitting diodes inspired by the first light of dawn accentuates the model’s width and harmony with the parametric jewel pattern on the front grille.

The premium sedan is 5,035 millimeters in length, which is 45 millimeters longer than the previous generation. With a wheelbase 10 millimeters longer and the rear overhang 50 millimeters longer, the all-new Grandeur has kept its proportions in balance, adding the benefit of a roomier interior. It is the greatest wheelbase in its segment.

For the interior, Hyundai has made spaciousness the priority, adopting an ergonomic-based slim design for seat areas.

The all-new Grandeur comes with Connected Car Navigation Cockpit, Hyundai’s new infotainment system integrating navigation, cluster and heads-up display. Over-the-air updates for the software are available from this model, offering the convenience of not having to visit a service center to update the vehicle.

The steering wheel was inspired by the single-spoke design of the first-generation Grandeur. Rearranging the gear control area to provide a more optimized layout for the driver, the gear knob has moved to the steering wheel, allowing for neat and clean storage usage for the console.

In line with premium sedan passenger expectations, the all-new Grandeur is also equipped with various safety and convenience features. The carmaker has added antibacterial-treated materials for the seats and surface areas that drivers often touch.

Safety features that alleviate the driver’s stress and provide a more comfortable driving experience include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blindspot View Monitor and Safe Exit Assist, according to the carmaker. The car is also equipped with 10 air bags.

The premium sedan comes with two engine options. The 3.5-liter GDi engine option provides maximum engine output of 300 horsepower and maximum torque of 36.6 kilogram-meters. The 1.6-liter gasoline turbo hybrid engine option offers maximum output of 180 horsepower and maximum torque at 27 kilogram-meters.

The carmaker said deliveries will be made for gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas options first, with the specific date for the 1.6-liter gasoline turbo hybrid model to be decided in the future.

The price of the all-new Grandeur begins from 37 million won to 46 million won ($27,800-$34,600).

People interested can subscribe to the latest Grandeur on Hyundai Selection, a subscription service for the company, for daily to monthly updates on the car.