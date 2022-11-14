[Herald Interview] Jin Sun-kyu hopes viewers enjoy ‘Bargain’ without a frown

Since making a name for himself with the hit crime film “The Outlaws” in 2017, Jin Sun-kyu has been mesmerizing the Korean audience playing charismatic, hard-boiled characters in various projects, including “Dark Figure of Crime” (2018), “Extreme Job” (2019) and “Confidential Assignment 2: International,” released in September.

While many fans already consider him one of the nation's go-to actors with an impressive filmography and a long list of hits, Jin has added yet another unique character to his list by donning red underwear, a raincoat and rain boots in Tving's crime-thriller “Bargain.”

“I really liked my character Hyung-soo, who leads the entire series wearing only underwear. But I was more concerned about the viewers,” Jin said in an online interview with a group of reporters Thursday, adding that he hoped viewers would be comfortable watching "Bargain," despite the half-naked man leading the series.

Alluding to one of his favorite animation series “One Piece,” Jin explained that he wanted his character to be perceived as "normal" like Franky, a cyborg character decked in an open shirt and a pair of briefs in the Japanese animation.

“I have tried different types and colors of underwear. And the director and I chose the red trunks. I wanted the character’s outfit to be some sort of a signature costume, making the viewers think that that is how Hyung-soo is dressed,” the actor added.

Adapted from the short film of the same title by filmmaker Lee Chung-hyun, the Tving series revolves around Hyung-soo, a middle-aged man who goes to a remote motel to bargain for sex.

But, unbeknownst to him, he has been lured to the motel by people attempting to harvest and sell his organs.