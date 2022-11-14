 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Death toll from Halloween crowd crush rises to 158

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 14, 2022 - 09:58       Updated : Nov 14, 2022 - 10:25
A mourning panel that reads
A mourning panel that reads "Pray for Itaewon" is seen on Nov. 1 at the Itaewon Subway Station, near the alley where the Itaewon tragedy took place Oct. 29. (Yonhap)

The death toll from the crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood rose by one to 158, authorities said Monday.

The additional victim is a South Korean woman in her 20s, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said.

A total of 132 South Koreans and 26 foreign nationals were killed during the crowd surge in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon on Oct. 29.

Funeral procedures for 130 South Koreans have been completed and the bodies of 24 foreign nationals have been sent to their home countries, it said.

Out of the 196 people injured, 10 are still being treated at hospitals, the authorities said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114