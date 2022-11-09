[Newsmaker] [Feature] Called out for cultural insensitivity: Can Korean entertainment finally reform?

(123rf)

When Korean dramas first became popular outside of Korea in the early 2000s -- “Winter Sonata” (2002) and MBC’s “Jewel in the Palace” (2003) are prime examples -- the viewership was mostly Asian. It was at this time that the term hallyu, or Korean Wave, began to be used to describe the popularity of Korean entertainment overseas. While Korean films, such as “Oldboy” (2003), “Train to Busan” (2016) and “Parasite” (2019), have received international recognition since the early 2000s, it was not until the arrival of Netflix hits such as “Squid Game” last year that Korean dramas caught the attention of a wider global audience. While the series won foreign fans with their storylines and production values, entertainment shows are stuck with a problem that will be familiar to longtime viewers of Korean TV: glaring cultural insensitivity. Humor at what price?

Screenshot shows K-pop boy band Highlight’s Lee Gi-kwang – then a member of boy band B2ST – disguised as a cartoon character named Michael in MBC's "Hot Brothers" in 2010. (MBC)

The Korean entertainment industry does not have much history of taking cultural diversity into account, and has often offended international viewers with its portrayal of foreign cultures and history. Local comedians have often tried to elicit laughs by mimicking foreigners’ Korean accents and appearances. In one notorious episode MBC variety show “Hot Brothers” (2010-2011) came under fire as for showing Lee Gi-kwang -- then a member of boy band Beast -- in the guise of a character named Michael from a local cartoon series “Baby-Saurus Dooly." The racist connotations of the blackface involved was hammered home when Lee ate watermelon on the show. MBC got into hot water again when its “World Changing Quiz Show,” featured two female comedians performing in blackface in 2012. The video was removed and the staff apologized, explaining that the comedians were imitating the Michael character and it was not their intention to disparage people of another race. In 2021, SBS issued an official apology after presenting misleading information about Indonesia in its sports drama “Racket Boys,” which portrayed the country as incompetent at hosting a sports event and discriminating against foreign athletes. Actor Park Eun-seok, 38, also issued a formal apology for the racist portrayal of his character Alex Lee in SBS’ hit drama “The Penthouse 3: War in Life.” Park said the character was not intended to mock or disrespect Black people, but said he was responsible for the offense caused by the character’s appearance.

Actor Park Eun-seok plays Alex Lee in SBS’ hit drama “The Penthouse 3: War in Life.” (SBS)

Culture critic Hwang Jin-mi said that as Korean content is now being enjoyed by a much wider audience, the issue of cultural sensitivity has become more important than ever. “Aside from the global popularity of Korean content, our country itself is headed toward becoming a multicultural society as well. These issues need to be addressed carefully,” Hwang told The Korea Herald. “It should be noted that many cases of cultural appropriation and discrimination involve African or Southeast Asian countries. Many Koreans seem to share a false perception that they don’t need to pay close attention to these countries which have smaller economies,” the critic said, adding that serious measures need to be taken against this kind of discrimination. Problems continue

