tvN ‘Behind Every Star’ shows little-known world of management agents

From left: Actors Lee Seo-jin, Joo Hyun-young, director Paek Seung-lyong, actors Kwak Sun-young and Seo Hyun-woo pose for photos before an online press conference Monday.

Depicting the lives of celebrity managers, cable channel tvN’s “Behind Every Star” presents celebrity managers’ drama-filled lives with their clients, who are real Korean celebrities playing themselves.

According to director Paek Seung-lyong, the 12-part series will be a magical drama featuring a star-studded stream of cameos, including actor Cho Yeo-jeong of the Oscar-winning movie “Parasite” (2019).

“To make our series more realistic, we tried to cast various stars as cameos. We interviewed our actors, heard what they had to say and created the stories,” Paek said during an online press conference Monday.

Top actor Lee Seo-jin, 51, said that the actors' deep understanding about managers play an important role in the series.

“I have been working with managers for a long time and it is not an easy job. They are the shadows, invisible behind the celebrities. I hope their difficulties and efforts will be highlighted in the series,” said Lee, who plays the head of a fictional talent agency called Method Entertainment.