Project Hashtag 2022 shows collective works by two young artist groups

“Our, has never stopped” by Lost Air shown at "Project Hashtag 2022" at MMCA in Seoul (MMCA)
The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea on Sunday kicked off exhibition "Project Hashtag 2022" which showcases interdisciplinary collaboration among young artists.
"Project Hastage 2022," co-hosted by the NMMC and Hyundai Motor, will exhibit the new works of the two winners -- Cyrpton and Lost Air -- selected from106 participants who applied in the open call contest in May. This year's winners' works highlight artworks integrated with virtual spaces.
"Atoll" by Crypton shown at "Project Hashtag 2022" at MMCA in Seoul (MMCA)
The selected artist group Lost Air looked into political, social and cultural issues inspired by the underground music scene through their project “Rave Geometry.” Comprised of four artists -- Lee Woo-gyeong, Park Ju-yeong, Park Min-ju and Lee Da-young -- the artist collective collaborated with DJs, VJs and producers from the underground music scene. The essay film “Our, has never stopped” and the four-channel video “Rave Geometry Series” were created exploring four neighborhoods in Seoul: Hongdae, Euljiro, Itaewon and Seongsu.
Another winning artist group called Crypton created a fictional tourist destination called “Koko Killing Island,” questioning the value of labor and capital. The group's three artists -- Hwang Su-kyung, Jeong Min-ju and Yeom In-hwa -- play with themes of labor, capital and climate change, creating installations and video works that evolve around the fictional island.
The virtual island is designed in reference to the subtropical climatic transformation of the Korean Peninsula. On it, new plants are bred and new foods are developed to suggest that global warming will completely alter the dining experience.
The annual project that will run until 2023 was founded in 2019 to support interdisciplinary projects among artists from various fields, including writers and researchers.
Two selected teams were each granted 30 million won ($21,300) to create artworks and received a studio at MMCA Residency Changdong. The exhibition will run through April 9, 2023, at MMCA Seoul.
By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com
)