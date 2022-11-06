Project Hashtag 2022 shows collective works by two young artist groups

“Our, has never stopped” by Lost Air shown at "Project Hashtag 2022" at MMCA in Seoul (MMCA)



The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea on Sunday kicked off exhibition "Project Hashtag 2022" which showcases interdisciplinary collaboration among young artists.



"Project Hastage 2022," co-hosted by the NMMC and Hyundai Motor, will exhibit the new works of the two winners -- Cyrpton and Lost Air -- selected from106 participants who applied in the open call contest in May. This year's winners' works highlight artworks integrated with virtual spaces.



"Atoll" by Crypton shown at "Project Hashtag 2022" at MMCA in Seoul (MMCA)