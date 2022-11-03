North Korea fires three missiles toward East Sea

North Korea fired three missiles into the East Sea on Thursday morning.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced at around 8 a.m. that "North Korea has launched an unknown ballistic missile into the East Sea."

About 40 minutes later, it announced the firing of two more unidentified ballistic missiles into the East Sea.

“The South Korean military detected one long-range ballistic missile, which is believed to have been launched into the East Sea from around 07:40 a.m. in Pyongyang and two short-range ballistic missiles from around 08:39 a.m. in Gaecheon, South Pyongan Province,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said at around 9 a.m.

“Currently, the South Korean military maintains full preparedness while closely cooperating with the US while strengthening surveillance and vigilance,” it said.

Military authorities are analyzing specifications of the missiles such as range, altitude and speed. As the warhead of the first missile separated during flight, it is thought to be at least a medium-long range missile.

Japanese media NHK reported on the same day that the first ballistic missile launched by North Korea passed over Japan, but the Japanese Defense Ministry later clarified that it did not.

A day earlier, North Korea fired a total of 25 missiles over the course of 11 hours, including a short-range ballistic missile that landed in international waters of the East Sea south of the Northern Limit Line for the first time since the division of Korea, and fired 100 artillery rounds.

“While the entire nation was saddened by the Itaewon disaster, North Korea launched a surprise provocation with a number of missiles, including ballistic missiles,” President Yoon Suk-yeol posted on his Facebook account at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

“This is the first missile provocation and actual territorial violation since the division of the country. Furthermore, we are deeply angered by North Korea's provocative actions during our national mourning period,” he said.

“Our government will not tolerate any provocations from North Korea, and will use all means to respond resolutely.”