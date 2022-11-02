Air raid alert issued in S. Korea as N. Korean ballistic missile flies over border

People watch the news on the lifting of an air raid alarm as of 2 p.m. at an office in Seoul on Nov. 2, 2022. The alarm was issued on South Korea`s eastern Ulleung Island at 8:55 a.m., right after North Korea fired about 10 missiles, including three short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) launched into the East Sea. One of the SRBMs fell into high seas 26 kilometers south of the inter-Korean maritime border, the Northern Limit Line (NLL), marking the first missile launched by the North that flew past the NLL since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. (Yonhap)

A North Korean ballistic missile flew over the de facto inter-Korean maritime border and landed in waters south of the border for the first time since the division of the Korean Peninsula, the South Korean military said Wednesday.

In response, South Korea fired three missiles from fighter jets toward the north of the inter-Korean maritime boundary to demonstrate its precision-strike capabilities.

North Korea fired one short-range ballistic missile toward the South Korean island of Ulleungdo in the East Sea on Wednesday morning, which prompted the South Korean government to immediately issue an air raid alert to tell residents to take shelter. It was the first air raid warning issued since another launch in February 2016. The all clear was sounded at 2 p.m.

The missile landed in international waters 57 kilometers east of Sokcho, Gangwon Province and 26 kilometers south of the Northern Limit Line, which is the de facto but disputed inter-Korean boundary, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

But the missile is only one of the missiles that North Korea fired Wednesday, according to the JCS.

North Korea unprecedentedly fired at least 10 missiles of various types from the eastern and western areas.

As of Wednesday noon, the JCS only confirmed that North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles from the eastern coastal city of Wonsan in Kangwon Province toward the East Sea at around 8:51 a.m. local time. The JCS has not yet provided the details of the remaining missiles.

The other two ballistic missiles were not fired toward South Korean territory, a military source, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed to the media.

Unprecedented cross-border missile launch

It was the first North Korean missile to land south of the NLL since 1953, the JCS said, adding that such missile firing is “extremely unusual.”

The JCS warned that the South Korean military “can never overlook such provocative acts by North Korea.”

“The military will respond sternly and decisively in close coordination with the US while strengthening monitoring and vigilance,” according to the JCS.

The South Korean military has “raised its alert level” from three to two, the JCS said. The alert level is different from the defense readiness condition, or DEFCON. The alert level is raised to two when a crisis situation takes place on the peninsula or South Korea sees chances of infiltration of armed agents.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry and JCS have also responded to the missile launched while operating a joint crisis management system.

Missile launch at sensitive time

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council following the launch and ordered countermeasures against the cross-border missile launch.

The president “made it clear that any attempt by North Korea to shake up the South Korea-US alliance and the South Korean society will never work.”

North Korea launched a barrage of more than 10 missiles at a sensitive time.

The president also “made it clear that any attempt by North Korea to shake up the South Korea-US alliance and South Korean society will never work.”

North Korea launched a barrage of more than 10 missiles at a sensitive time.

South Korea and the US on Monday began conducting five-day large-scale Vigilant Storm aerial combat exercise to enhance combat readiness and train for wartime contingencies amid mounting threats from North Korea.

The South Korean and US defense chiefs will meet their annual security talks on Thursday in Washington and discuss how to enhance the alliance’s deterrence and readiness against escalating North Korean threats.

In addition, South Korea has been in a weeklong national mourning period for the victims of Saturday night’s crowd surge in Itaewon, Seoul.

The participants of the NSC meeting said the “provocation that was carried out during the national national period of mourning clearly depicts the anti-humanity and anti-humanitarian side of the North Korean regime and deplored” such behavior.

S.Korea’s tit-for-tat military action

President Yoon called the missile launch beyond the NLL an “act of the de facto territorial infringement.”

Yoon ordered that “stern countermeasures be taken swiftly to ensure North Korea pays a clear price for its provocation.”

The president also directed the military to “maintain a full military readiness to protect the lives and safety of the South Korean people and prepare for the possibility of North Korea conducting additional high-intensity provocations.”

The South Korean air force on Wednesday conducted precision strike drills in response to North Korea’s ballistic missile launch, the JCS said.

The South Korean military fired three precision air-to-surface missiles, including SLAM-ER precision-guided cruise missile(s), from F-15K and KF-16 fighter jets toward the East Sea. South Korea’s missile landed in the high seas north of the NLL, according to the JCS.

The distance between the NLL and the area where South Korean precision attack missiles fell down is corresponding to the distance between the NLL and the areas where the North Korean ballistic missile landed.

“The military’s precision strike demonstrated its will to sternly respond to any North Korean provocations, including short-range ballistic missile launch, as well as its capabilities and readiness posture to launch precision strikes against the enemy,” the JCS said.

The latest missile launch came hours after the top North Korean military official warned that the country can no longer tolerate the South Korea-US combined military exercises.

N.Korea puts words into action

Pak Jong Chon, who serves as a vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea, said the US and South Korea should “stop frantic ‘military games’ and provocative remarks” in an English-language press statement issued Tuesday night.

Pak launched a blistering criticism of the ongoing large-scale Vigilant Storm aerial combat exercise between South Korea and the US. South Korean and US air forces have mobilized around 240 combat aircraft, including South Korea’s F-35A stealth fighters and the US’ F-35B stealth fighters.

The exercise, previously dubbed “Vigilant ACE” from 2015 and 2017, had been scaled down or deliberately conducted low-key, in the wake of the first US-North Korea summit in June 2018. But the allies have decided to publicly conduct the aerial exercise for the first time since December 2017 in an apparent attempt to send a warning message to North Korea.

Pak also denounced the US Nuclear Posture Review released on Oct. 27. The Biden administration warned of toppling the Kim Jong-un regime should it launch nuclear attacks against the United States and its allies in the NPR.

The North Korean top military official underlined that “such military rashness and provocation can be no longer tolerated” in the English-language statement.

Park warned that the North Korean military will immediately take countermeasures should the US South Korea plan to use forces against North Korea.

“If the US and South Korea attempt to use armed forces against the DPRK without any fear, the special means of the DPRK's armed forces will carry out their strategic mission without delay and the US and South Korea will have to face a terrible case and pay the most horrible price in history,” Pak said.

“It should be noted that in the present situation, it is a big mistake to accept this as a threat warning only.”