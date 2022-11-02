[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jin notches record spot on UK Official Chart

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jin of BTS debuted on UK Official Singles Chart with his solo single at No. 34, the highest rank for a K-pop solo act. “The Astronaut” hit the UK’s Top 100 biggest singles of midweek only three days after its release, even though the physical album is yet to be shipped overseas. The collaboration with British band Coldplay topped the iTunes top songs chart in 100 regions so far, landing atop the chart in Britain in six hours since its release. This also is the first time his solo project has done so. He joined the band’s concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina last week and performed the song for the first time. Jin is the second member of the septet to put out solo album, after J-Hope. RM will be the third. RM recently finished recording a collaborative work with Pharrell Williams that will be included in the American artist’s upcoming album “Phriends.” Ateez’ Yoonho in relationship?

(Credit: KQ Entertainment)

Yoonho of Ateez is seeing someone who attended the band’s concert in Seoul last week, according to rumors spreading online. They were spotted together after the concert, which starts the band’s world tour, according to an online comment that included a video clip showing a couple taken from behind. Some fans corroborated the post, saying that the young woman was at other concerts and that she wrote on her blog that Yoonho brought her medicine when she was feeling unwell. She has his photograph at her flower shop as well, added another fan. Her blog as well as the video were later removed. Neither the idol nor the young woman alleged to be his girlfriend has made any comments on the rumor. Ateez is set to tour the US, Canada and Japan from Nov. 5. Enhypen has most songs on Billboard’s 1-year-old chart

(Credit: Belift Lab)

Enhypen has the most entries on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, according to the publication’s video that looks back on the first year of the tally. The boy band has made 10 entries so far, including “Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)” that fronted third EP “Manifesto: Day 1.” The EP entered Billboard 200 at No. 6, a record for the band, in August and stayed on the chart for seven weeks in total, another record for the seven-piece act. It is currently touring Japan, where they will go live in three cities – Aichi, Osaka and Kanagawa. Its first full-length album in Japan “Sadame” is No. 1 on Oricon’s weekly album ranking dated Nov. 7. Highlight uploads teaser for 4th EP

(Credit: Around Us)