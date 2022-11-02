[Exclusive] SK Pharmteco’s French CDMO to complete construction of new plant in Q1 2023

Alain Lamproye, CEO of Yposkesi, speaks to The Korea Herald at the Convention on Pharmaceutical Ingredients in Frankfurt, Germany, on Tuesday. (Kan Hyeong-woo/The Korea Herald)

FRANKFURT, Germany -- Yposkesi, SK Pharmteco’s French contract development and manufacturing organization specialized in cell and gene therapy, is expecting to complete the construction of its new plant by the end of the first quarter next year, the CDMO’s CEO said Tuesday.

“After (the completion of the plant), we will qualify this manufacturing unit and we expect to get the authorization from the French authorities to operate the plant under the (Good Manufacturing Practice) by the end of next year,” Alain Lamproye, CEO of Yposkesi, told The Korea Herald in an interview on the sidelines of this year’s Convention on Pharmaceutical Ingredients in Frankfurt, Germany.

Lamproye added that the company should be able to operate the new plant for customers at the beginning of 2024.

The French CDMO broke ground for the second plant in June 2021 with about $71 million (100 billion won) investment. The new manufacturing facility will ramp up the company’s production capacity to a total of 6,000 liters, tripling the production capacity from the current 2,000 liters at the first plant. Once the second plant is up and running, Yposkesi will become one of the largest CGT CDMOs in Europe.