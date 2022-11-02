 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Jeju kicks off autonomous driving service

It's for free until next year

By Hong Yoo
Published : Nov 2, 2022 - 15:53       Updated : Nov 2, 2022 - 15:53
A vehicle capable of autonomous driving is parked in a garage before it starts its operation in Jeju Island on Thursday. (Transport Ministry)
A vehicle capable of autonomous driving is parked in a garage before it starts its operation in Jeju Island on Thursday. (Transport Ministry)

South Korea’s Transport Ministry announced Wednesday that it will begin operating an autonomous driving transportation service that can transport tourists and local residents around Jeju Island starting from Thursday.

The autonomous driving vehicles will travel two routes. One will travel 16 kilometers back and forth from Jeju International Airport to the road along the coast of Jeju Island passing through Yongduam Rock and Iho Tewoo Beach, and the other will travel 5 kilometers within the Jungmun Tourism Complex which is located in the southern part of the island.

The ministry has worked with startups and small- and medium-sized enterprises to come up with the autonomous driving-based mobility project, according to officials.

The government will operate three of these vehicles during weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for free until next year.

Once inside the car, passengers can set their destinations within the vehicle’s operation route.

For safety, there will be an operation manager onboard in case of an emergency.

“As Jeju Island is a tourist spot where not only Koreans but also foreigners visit a lot, we hope that this transportation service serves as an opportunity to enhance the quality of tourism on the island,” said an official from the ministry.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114