[Today’s K-pop] Le Sserafim makes Billboard 200 in record time

(Credit: Source Music)

Le Sserafim placed its second EP on the Billboard 200, entering the chart in the shortest time for a K-pop girl group at six months, according to agency Source Music on Tuesday. EP “Antifragile,” released on Oct. 17, ranked No. 14 on the chart becoming the rookie group’s debut on the main albums chart. Last week, the EP hit both its global charts: No. 79 on Billboard Global 200 and No. 42 on Global Excl. the US. The music video for the titular track surpassed 50 million views on YouTube on Tuesday, in about 15 days since its release. The EP sold over 630,000 copies in the first week, and combined with that of its debut EP, the quintet has sold over 1 million albums since its debut in May. (G)I-dle debuts on Billboard 200 with 5th EP

(Credit: Cube Entertainment)

(G)I-dle entered the Billboard 200 for the first time with its fifth EP since its debut four years ago. EP “I Love” hit the chart dated Nov. 5 at No. 71 according to the US publication’s announcement on Tuesday. It topped the iTunes top albums chart in 40 regions, a record for the group, and sold more than 678,000 copies in the first week of sales. The five-member act has topped all five major music charts at home with main track “Nxde” and came in first place five times in television music programs in Korea so far. The music video for the song amassed over 82 million views on YouTube. Enhypen’s 1st Japan LP tops Oricon chart

(Credit: Belift Lab)

Enhypen landed atop Oricon’s weekly album ranking with first studio album in Japan. According to the most recent tally that was published on Tuesday, LP “Sadame” sold 233,000 copies in the first week since release. This is a record for the boy band, and almost double that of its previous album, the third EP “Manifesto: Day 1.” The septet placed five consecutive albums at the top of the weekly ranking, according to Oricon. It became the third international artist to achieve the feat, after BTS and Tomorrow X Together. The LP “Sadame” was the chart-topper on Oricon’s daily album ranking for six days in a row and Line Music’s daily album chart, the largest in Japan, for five days in a row. Meanwhile, the band started its Japan tour on Tuesday in Aichi and will have two concerts each in Osaka and Kanagawa in the following weeks. BTS’ Jin sells record amount of solo single

(Credit: Big Hit Music)