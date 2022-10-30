 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] Site of incident

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Oct 30, 2022 - 17:36       Updated : Oct 30, 2022 - 17:36

The map shows the location of a deadly crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood.

At least 153 people were killed and more than 82 injured in a deadly stampede in Itaewon as huge crowds of partygoers, many in their late teens and 20s, converged in the entertainment district for late-night Halloween celebrations.

The deadliest stampede in South Korea's history happened Saturday night in a narrow downhill alley near Hamilton Hotel in the famous nightlife district, after tens of thousands of people visited the area for Halloween.


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
