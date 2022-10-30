Halloween turns deadly in Itaewon

Police officers on Sunday guard the alley near the Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon where the deadly crowd crush took place the night before.
The night of Halloween festivities in a Seoul neighborhood turned deadly late Saturday, as crowds began to push forward into a narrow, downhill alley.
At least 151 people had died -- of whom 97 were women, and 19 non-Korean nationals -- from the crowd surge as of Sunday morning, according to the Seoul fire and disaster headquarters. The death toll may rise further, fire authorities said, with about two dozen people in critical condition and hundreds still remaining unaccounted for.
Seoul officials urged families and friends to report Itaewon visitors as missing if they could not be reached. More than 3,000 such missing person reports have been filed to date, they said.
Police estimate some 100,000 people gathered in Itaewon, a district in central Seoul known for its nightlife, on Saturday. At around 10:40 p.m. the crowd surged into a narrow, uphill alley, leaving people stuck there for about an hour and a half. Among the huge crowds jammed into the alley, some people who could not get out were suffocated to death.
Rescue efforts continued into the night. Footage that has emerged shows first responders performing CPR on partiers unconscious on the bare ground while music blares from the bars and nightclubs.
Just a few blocks from Itaewon at around 3 a.m., people still dressed in costumes who were able to flee the horror were trying to grab a cab.
“I had no idea what was going on until the police came,” said a woman in her mid-20s. “I was totally on the other side of the street. I learned about what happened as the police told us to leave.”
Survivors who sustained injuries were sent to different hospitals all across the city after emergency rooms of the nearest hospitals reached capacity. Medics warned those who were not immediately hurt to seek medical attention in case of symptoms such as a stomachache.
The bodies of some of the deceased had to be placed in gyms that were turned into emergency morgues while forensic officers worked to identify them.
In an address to the nation on Sunday, President Yoon Suk-yeol called the crowd crush the night before a “tragedy, and a disaster that should not have happened.”
He said that South Korea would go into national mourning until the country recovers from the tragic incident.
Sending prayers for the victims and their families, he vowed to strengthen initiatives to prevent a repetition and in the meantime deliver support for survivors.
