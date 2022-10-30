 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Could Itaewon tragedy have been prevented?

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Oct 30, 2022 - 15:26       Updated : Oct 30, 2022 - 15:39

Rescue workers respond to the tragic accident which happened in Itaewon, central Seoul. (Yonhap)
Rescue workers respond to the tragic accident which happened in Itaewon, central Seoul. (Yonhap)

With the nation in shock with the overnight tragedy from the crowd surge at Halloween festivities in Itaewon, questions surfaced about the lack of safety control and crowd management over the event.

The tragedy happened as a large number of people were packed at a narrow alley that connects Exit 1 of Itaewon Station with the World Food Street behind the Hamilton Hotel.

Witnesses observed people pushing each other as they tried to go up or down the alley. The alley is 45 meters long and four meters wide, and slopes downward toward the main road and the station.

As media reports gave details of the disaster, criticisms arose that it could have been prevented.

The Halloween party in Itaewon has been a long-publicized event as the central Seoul area has functioned as its main venue for years. Every year, crowds dressed in costumes have gathered for the Halloween festivities.

It was anticipated a large crowd will gather in the area as it was the first Halloween in three years to be held without pandemic restrictions.

Last year, even in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, crowds gathered at Itaewon to celebrate the occasion, drawing criticism about the possible risk of virus transmission.

As reports on the tragedy overnight surfaced, questions were raised about the lack of police crowd control.

Interior Minister Lee Sang-min claimed the tragedy could not have been prevented by deploying more police officers.

"This was not a gathering of a large size that caused special concern," Lee said at a briefing held at the governmental complex in Seoul on Sunday. "The size of the gathering was not that different from previous years."

"This does not seem to be an incident that could have been prevented by deploying more police officers or fire workers on the scene."

He also added that a large number of police were deployed in Gwanghwamun due to several protests.

Experts pointed out that, as the event was held without an organizer, there was reduced scope for holding people responsible.

"(For other type of events) the organizers could be punished under the law (for mismanagement), but it is difficult for someone to take the blame for the event as this was a voluntary event without an organizer," Yeom Gun-woong, professor at the Department of Police & Fire Administration at U1 University said on a radio show aired Sunday morning.

“When the rescue workers arrived on the scene, the casualties were more severe than expected. Authorities mobilized the ambulances and rescue workers across the greater Seoul area,” Yeom said.

Emergency vehicles and rescue workers could not easily approach the site due to traffic congestion and crowding even though the tragedy happened just 100 meters from the nearest fire station. With nearly 300 victims, there were not enough people to cope with the tragedy, either.

“District events held by local governments or institutions have to have safety plans and measures if more than 1,000 people are expected to participate. But this was a district event without a specific organizer, lacking the safety control function,” professor Lee Young-ju from the Department of Fire and Disaster at the University of Seoul told broadcaster YTN.

“This was a disaster that could have been controlled or prevented. But this was not taken care of, with no one taking the responsibility in the first place."

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114