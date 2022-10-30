[From the scene] Somber atmosphere in Itaewon in aftermath of crowd surge disaster

First caption: Paramedics prepare to put an injured patient on a stretcher in Itaewon, Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, at around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

The area around Itaewon, Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, full of excited Halloween party goers on Saturday night, turned into a catastrophic scene in an instant. At least 146 people died and more than 150 were injured in a crowd crush that took place in a narrow alley near the neighborhood’s famous Hamilton Hotel.

The celebratory scene quickly turned into a nightmare as screams and cries for help erupted from the crowd, and the sounds of ambulance sirens mixed with loud music that continued to flow out of the neighborhood’s many bars and clubs. Firefighters and police joined random people giving CPR to unconscious people laying in the streets – many dressed in Halloween costumes – massaging their limbs and trying their best to revive them. But it was no use. Hours later, Marwan, a 24-year-old Moroccan who has lived in South Korea for six years, was walking around the neighborhood still trying to process what had happened. “Three of my friends died today. I used to hang out with them every weekend in Itaewon and now they're dead. There were no bodyguards or owners trying to stop the situation.”

“I wasn’t at the site of the accident, but I later saw people being carried away (in stretchers) and it was so heartbreaking,” said Lee Hyun-se, 23, dressed as the Joker. Yet, though one of the country’s worst peacetime disasters in history had occurred only blocks away, some parties were still being held in some parts of the nightlife district.

A bar filled with customers at 4 a.m. on Sunday, just hours after a crowd surge killed at least 149 people in Itaewon, Yongsan-gu, central Seoul. (Jung Min-kyung/The Korea Herald)

At 4 a.m. on Sunday morning, bars located just a 5-minute walk from Itaewon Station were full of energetic Halloween revelers. “I came out to play (today) so I crossed over (to this side of the neighborhood) because I didn’t feel like going home,” a 20-year-old female said on the condition of anonymity.