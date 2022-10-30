Rescue workers set up emergency medical center following Itaewon Halloween incident

A temporary emergency medical center set up on Hangang-ro, the main road near Itaewon Station in central Seoul, on Sunday. (Yonhap)

Fire authorities in Seoul deployed dozens of rescue workers and have set up a temporary emergency medical center on Hangang-ro, the main road near Itaewon Station in central Seoul, to treat those injured following a large crowd crush incident late Saturday evening.

At least 21 people experiencing cardiac arrest were reportedly transported to emergency rooms, while more than 100 were said to be injured from the incident, according to reports and authorities.

Patients were sent to Seoul National University Hospital, Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong, and Hanyang University Hospital.

Fire authorities mobilized 142 ambulances from all over the country, including 52 in Seoul.

Choi Tae-young, chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Fire & Disaster Headquarters, is directing the rescue, while the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency is working set up an investigation headquarters to determine the circumstances of the accident. Minister of Public Administration and Security Lee Sang-min reported to the scene to oversee the rescue efforts.