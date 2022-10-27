[Today’s K-pop] OneUs’ Ravn quits amid scandal

(Credit: RBW Entertainment)

Ravn of OneUs left the team, announced agency RBW Entertainment on Thursday. He chose to quit as he did not want to further cause damage to his bandmates and fans, and after careful deliberation with all the members including Ravn, the company has decided to respect the decision, it said in a statement. Rumors have been circulating online as someone claiming to be his ex-girlfriend said that he cheated during their relationship, and verbally abused her when confronted. This also dug up allegations that he had asked fans for “gifts” via the band’s online communications platform. The agency said that there are false claims and malicious pieces of misinformation in the rumor, and that it will take legal actions to get the facts straight. The six-member act will reorganize into a five-member group. Ravn debuted as a member of OneUs in 2019. The band released its eighth EP “Malus” last month and is slated to hold concerts in Seoul next week and tour Japan and the US next month. (G)I-dle sweeps charts with ‘Nxde’

(Credit: Cube Entertainment)

(G)I-dle topped all five Korean music charts with “Nxde,” the main track from its fifth EP “I Love.” It became the only artist to have two songs that achieved the feat so far this year, as the alternative pop tune follows the step of “Tomboy,” the lead song from the first studio album “I Never Die” that came out in March. The EP landed atop the iTunes top albums chart in 40 regions and sold more than 678,000 copies in the first week, surpassing the success of its first LP that was a chart-topper in 24 regions and recorded sales of 176,000 units. On Thursday, (G)I-dle came in first place on a television music chart show, its second with “Nxde.” Ateez’ Hongjoong marks birthday with photo exhibit

(Credit: KQ Entertainment)

Hongjoong of Ateez celebrates his birthday with a photo exhibit, according to agency KQ Entertainment on Thursday. He is hosting a show – dubbed “From November 7, 1998” -- that displays photographs he took. In the teaser video, the performer confides that he has been dreaming of putting on the show since 2020 over snippets of him capturing his bandmates in a number of settings as well as landscapes. The exhibit will be held Nov. 1-7 at a gallery in Seoul. Admission is free, but visitors can score points that will be converted into money that will be donated under the name of the band’s official fandom community. Separately, the eight members marked its fourth anniversary with a livestream on Monday. They are set to host a concert in Seoul this weekend that kicks off its international tour “The Fellowship: Break The Wall.” Le Sserafim sells over 1m albums in 6 months

(Credit: Source Music)