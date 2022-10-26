Naver says it's first internet firm to join both EV100, RE100

Naver said on Wednesday it has joined EV100, an initiative to electrify a firm's vehicle fleet, becoming the first internet platform company in the world to join both RE100 and EV100.

Naver was the first internet company in Korea to join RE100 last August. RE100 is a coalition comprising 380 global enterprises that are committed to becoming 100 percent renewable. EV100 urges businesses to replace all corporate vehicles with electric ones by 2030.

By joining EV100, Naver will have all of its registered cars electrified and set up EV charging stations at every office.

“Naver will use eco-friendly vehicles to directly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from vehicle fuels, while further encouraging the use of renewable energy sources to cut down indirectly produced greenhouse gas emissions -- to become a global leader in ESG management,” said Lim Dong-a, the executive director of the environment program at Naver.

Sandra Roling, transport director of the Climate Group, an international nonprofit organization that organized EV100, noted that Naver's commitment shows that businesses are ready to make the switch to EVs.

"We hope that Naver's leadership will encourage more businesses in South Korea to join the transition and scale up electric transport," she said.