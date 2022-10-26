 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Lim Yun-chan signs with IMG Artists for Europe, America management

By Park Ga-young
Published : Oct 26, 2022 - 14:55       Updated : Oct 26, 2022 - 14:55
Pianist Lim Yun-chan (MOC Production)
Pianist Lim Yun-chan (MOC Production)

South Korean piano sensation Lim Yun-chan has joined the roster of London-based global performing arts management agency IMG Artists as he expands his activities globally, his Korean management MOC production announced Wednesday.

In June, Yim won the gold medal at the prestigious Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, the youngest winner ever, and became an instant sensation with his performance of Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3, which has been viewed 8.4 million times on YouTube.

“I’m very excited and delighted to be joining IMG Artists. I will now be represented globally, and I am looking forward to sharing my music making with the greatest audiences in the most renowned concert halls,” Yim said.

“There is no doubt that Yunchan is an exceptional musical talent and someone who is clearly destined for a major international career of the highest level in the years ahead. We very much look forward to helping and guiding Yunchan on this journey,” Nicholas Mathias, one of Lim’s two managers at IMG Artists, said in a statement.

Pianist Son Yeol-eum and violinists Sarah Chang and Hilary Hahn are among the musicians under the management of IMG Artists.

MOC will be in charge of Yim's management in Asia.

A native of Siheung, Gyeonggi Province, Yim began piano lessons at the age of 7. He was accepted into the Korea National Institute for the Gifted in Arts at age 13, and currently studies under Sohn Min-soo at the Korean National University of Arts.



By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114