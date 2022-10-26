Lim Yun-chan signs with IMG Artists for Europe, America management

South Korean piano sensation Lim Yun-chan has joined the roster of London-based global performing arts management agency IMG Artists as he expands his activities globally, his Korean management MOC production announced Wednesday.

In June, Yim won the gold medal at the prestigious Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, the youngest winner ever, and became an instant sensation with his performance of Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3, which has been viewed 8.4 million times on YouTube.

“I’m very excited and delighted to be joining IMG Artists. I will now be represented globally, and I am looking forward to sharing my music making with the greatest audiences in the most renowned concert halls,” Yim said.

“There is no doubt that Yunchan is an exceptional musical talent and someone who is clearly destined for a major international career of the highest level in the years ahead. We very much look forward to helping and guiding Yunchan on this journey,” Nicholas Mathias, one of Lim’s two managers at IMG Artists, said in a statement.

Pianist Son Yeol-eum and violinists Sarah Chang and Hilary Hahn are among the musicians under the management of IMG Artists.

MOC will be in charge of Yim's management in Asia.

A native of Siheung, Gyeonggi Province, Yim began piano lessons at the age of 7. He was accepted into the Korea National Institute for the Gifted in Arts at age 13, and currently studies under Sohn Min-soo at the Korean National University of Arts.