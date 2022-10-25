Switzerland Embassy showcases exhibition ‘Spaceless’

The Embassy of Switzerland is hosting the photo exhibition "Spaceless," featuring Swiss and Korean artists’ works, at the Swiss Embassy compound in Jongno-gu, central Seoul.

Running from Oct. 22-Nov. 6, it showcases 60 pieces of work from eight Korean and Swiss young contemporary photographers. The new images are created from online search words and photographs automatically taken by drone cameras and produced using 3D programs.

"Spaceless" is one of the events held ahead of the 60th anniversary of Switzerland-Korea diplomatic relations next year.

"Breathing Walls," the previous photo exhibition held at the embassy building, also known as Swiss Hanok, in October 2021, attracted 7,000 visitors, according to the embassy.

“I am delighted to open the embassy to the public once again to showcase works of rising Korean and Swiss artists,” Switzerland Ambassador to Korea Dagmar Schmidt Tartagli said at a press conference on Friday.

“The Swiss Embassy premises has transformed into a beautiful exhibition space featuring original works of artists from both countries who offer different perspectives on urban and digital transformations,” said the ambassador.

The exhibition is open from Thursdays to Sundays. Admission is free and reservation on the Swiss Embassy website is required.