[Kim Seong-kon] Good intentions, bad outcomes

Due to cultural differences or a lack of foreign language proficiency, we are prone to misunderstanding others or making mistakes despite our good intentions. Such a tendency may result in awkward situations, and yet we should try to understand each other.

Recently, for example, many Koreans were upset about the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, which grants benefits to electric cars assembled in the US only. The Korean people thought that it would be unfair to Hyundai Motor Company, which will build electric car factories in the US soon, creating many jobs for Americans. Hyundai is already prepared to invest considerable amounts of money to help the American economy, responding to US President Biden’s earnest request. Thus, disappointed Koreans are asking furiously, “How could the US treat an ally like this?”

Washington seems to be baffled by South Korea’s fury because the IRA is a domestic policy, the purpose of which is to reduce inflation and climate pollution in the United States, not overseas. Hyundai, too, will receive benefits when its factories begin assembling electric cars on American soil. Besides, if Washington made an exception for South Korea, other countries would surely demand equal benefits as well. Therefore, it is not an item that can or should be solved through foreign diplomacy.

Conflicts like these derive from cultural differences. As another example: In Korea, beginnings are important, whereas in America, endings are more important. Indeed, a Korean maxim says, “Beginning is half done.” In Korea, for example, the class of 2022 refers to those who enter college in 2022. On the contrary, in America, the class of 2022 refers to those graduating college in 2022, because the conclusion is more important than the beginning.

In the American mind, therefore, benefits cannot be given in advance. To be entitled to designated benefits, Hyundai factories must first physically exist in America. In the Korean mind, however, Hyundai is doing a big favor to the US, and thus it would be unjust for Hyundai to lose an astronomical amount of money due to the IRA while waiting for the launch of its American factories.

Misunderstandings and awkward situations can also happen due to the lack of foreign language proficiency. For example, there was a professor at Seoul National University, who was famous for his excellent lectures. As a result, so many students signed up for his classes to listen to his superb lectures. A Korean Japanese student who was enchanted by the professor’s charming lectures wanted to convey his admiration for the professor. Therefore, he sent an email to the famed professor in Korean, the student’s second language, beginning with “Dear Yakjangsu Professor.”

In the Korean language, calling someone “yakjangsoo,” or a quack medicine peddler, is a serious offence because it means he is a verbose man who tries to lure innocent people into buying his quack medicine. The student from Japan must have thought that the term had been a compliment for someone who was eloquent, not knowing its negative connotations.

Once, a Korean man wanted to cheer up a young American woman who had to make a difficult decision about someone who wanted to ask for her hand in marriage. He meant to say, “You are a proud, self-confident woman. You are capable of making a wise decision.” However, due to his lack of knowledge of English vocabulary, he accidentally said, “You are an arrogant woman. You can do whatever you want.” He did not know it was an offensive remark.

Some time ago, a Korean student met an American man who was a friend of his academic advisor. He said, “I hear you and Professor Kim are intimate friends.” The American seemed surprised and uttered, “What?” Perhaps the Korean student meant to say “close friends” or “good friends.” Obviously, he did not know the subtle nuance of the term “intimate.”

A Korean professor who was spending his sabbatical in the US invited an American professor and his wife to dinner. During the conversation over dinner, he said, “I am planning to travel to Europe. Do you know any travel agencies around here?” The wife of the American professor smiled and answered, “I happen to be a travel agent myself.” Then the Korean said, “Really? It’s a surprise.” The wife of the American professor looked embarrassed. Surely, it was an awkward moment. Instead, the Korean professor should have said, “Really? What a pleasant surprise! Now I am relieved.”

At an American university, a Korean student entered the elevator and met one of his American professors who was there with his little daughter. Since the young girl was so pretty, he wanted to compliment her father. Thus, the Korean student said to his professor, “Your daughter is so pretty. I am surprised.” The American professor was embarrassed and stammered, “I know I am not a good-looking person. My daughter’s looks come from her mother.” Perhaps the Korean student wanted to say, “You daughter is astonishingly pretty.”

Although their intentions were good, the outcomes were not as good as expected. Misunderstandings can happen, but we should try to understand others who are different from us.

Kim Seong-kon

Kim Seong-kon is a professor emeritus of English at Seoul National University and a visiting scholar at Dartmouth College. The views expressed here are his own. -- Ed.