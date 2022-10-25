 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Sports

[Graphic News] Prepping for World Series

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Oct 26, 2022 - 08:00       Updated : Oct 26, 2022 - 08:00

The NL champion Philadelphia Phillies will be facing off against the AL champion Houston Astros beginning Friday at Minute Maid Park, in Houston, for the 118th edition of the World Series - the annual crowning championship of Major League Baseball.

The Houston Astros are considered favorites in the Fall Classic, with most sports betting platforms leaning to the Astros over the Phillies. The Astros are coming off a powerful sweep of the Yankees in the AL Championship Series, and having contended in the World Series last year, most players already know what to expect.

In contrast, the Philadelphia Phillies struggled throughout the season before finally making the playoffs as the lowest seed in the NL. They caught a tailwind at the right time to take down the St. Louis Cardinals and 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves, then defeat the San Diego Padres in the NL Championship Series. It has been 13 years since the Phillies last played in the World Series.


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114