[Graphic News] Prepping for World Series

The NL champion Philadelphia Phillies will be facing off against the AL champion Houston Astros beginning Friday at Minute Maid Park, in Houston, for the 118th edition of the World Series - the annual crowning championship of Major League Baseball.
The Houston Astros are considered favorites in the Fall Classic, with most sports betting platforms leaning to the Astros over the Phillies. The Astros are coming off a powerful sweep of the Yankees in the AL Championship Series, and having contended in the World Series last year, most players already know what to expect.
In contrast, the Philadelphia Phillies struggled throughout the season before finally making the playoffs as the lowest seed in the NL. They caught a tailwind at the right time to take down the St. Louis Cardinals and 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves, then defeat the San Diego Padres in the NL Championship Series. It has been 13 years since the Phillies last played in the World Series.
By Nam Kyung-don
)