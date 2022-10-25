 Back To Top
National

Justice minister condemns Rep. Kim Eui-kyum for making false accusations

Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon also questioned lawmakers' privilege of exemption from liability for their speech in the National Assembly

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Oct 25, 2022 - 16:11       Updated : Oct 25, 2022 - 16:11

Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon (Yonhap)
Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon (Yonhap)

Friction between Minister of Justice Han Dong-hoon, a key member of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration and one of the opposition party's main targets, and the opposition bloc appears set for further escalation, with Han hinting that lawmakers should be held responsible for their words.

On Tuesday, Han hit back at Rep. Kim Eui-kyum of the main opposition who raised suspicion that Han met with lawyers from Kim ＆ Chang at a luxurious bar with President Yoon Suk-yeol.

“Rep. Kim acts like he as a license to lie,” Han said when he met with reporters at the National Assembly, where he attended the president's parliamentary budget speech.

Han said, ”(Kim) continues to lie as his actions are overlooked, and he accepts no responsibility for them.”

Han added, “But, it should be different this time,” implying that lawmakers make false accusations during parliamentary inspections yet take no liability for them.

The war of words between Han and Kim first started during a parliamentary inspection targeting the Ministry of Justice on Monday.

Rep. Kim asked Han if he remembered going to a drinking party on July 19. Kim added that he had received a tips about the event.

During the session, Kim played a recording of a phone call between Lee Se-chang, former acting president of the Freedom Federation, and another person whose voice was modulated. According to the recording, Han drank and President Yoon sang at the drinking party, which was attended by around 30 lawyers from Kim ＆ Chang, the country’s top law firm.

In response, Han said he did not go to a drinking party that night. He also said he ”will bet everything, including the minister position and other government positions he may take in the future“ that the accusation is not true. Han also asked what Kim would he would bet to prove the accusation is factual.

Han also expressed his displeasure, asking Kim if he ”is confident enough to insult a Justice minister.“ Han also asked him if he could provide evidence as well.

Meanwhile, Lee, the former acting president of Freedom Federation, said Tuesday that (the Democratic Party or Kim) is “writing fiction. ” Lee, who also joined the drinking party according to Kim’s recording, added that he does not know Han and Yoon personally.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
