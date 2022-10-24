Indie film ‘Jeong-sun’ wins grand jury, best actress prizes at Rome Film Festival

Actress Kim Kum-soon (second left) and director Jeong Ji-hye (third left) pose for photos during the 17th Rome International Film Festival, ahead of the film "Jeong-sun"'s first screening at the festival, on Oct. 17. (Rome Film Festival's official Instagram)

Korean independent film “Jeong-sun” is bringing home two awards from the 17th Rome International Film Festival held on Saturday.

Director Jeong Ji-hye won the Grand Jury Prize for her first full-length film, which is centered on a digital sex crime, while actress Kim Kum-soon won the best actress award.

The ceremony was held at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, where the international film festival took place from Oct. 13 to Oct. 23. Kim and Jeong delivered their acceptance speeches online.

“I think many have sympathized and suffered together with the story of Jeong-sun,” said Jeong in her acceptance speech.

“I learned that similar problems are occurring not only in Korea but around the world. I don’t think anyone has the right to look at and ridicule the private life of an individual. I support the many Jeong-suns in our society who are fighting against digital sex crimes,” said Jeong.