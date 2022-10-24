 Back To Top
National

Yoon appoints first, second vice ministers for health

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 24, 2022 - 10:59       Updated : Oct 24, 2022 - 10:59
This compilation image shows new First vice health minister Lee Ki-il (left) and second vice health minister Park Min-soo. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday appointed the first and second vice ministers for health, his office said.

Lee Ki-il, the current second vice minister of the Ministry of Health and Welfare, was named first vice minister, while Park Min-soo, presidential secretary for health and welfare, was named second vice minister.

Lee has served in various senior positions in the ministry, including as spokesperson and chief of the Office for Healthcare Policy.

Park served as chief of the ministry's Office for Planning and Coordination before being appointed presidential secretary at the start of the Yoon administration. (Yonhap)

