 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Sports

Padres' shortstop Kim Ha-seong named finalist for NL Gold Glove Award

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 21, 2022 - 10:05       Updated : Oct 21, 2022 - 10:32
In this USA Today Sports photo provided via Reuters, San Diego Padres shortstop Kim Ha-seong (left) throws to first to complete a double play against the Philadelphia Phillies during the top of the eighth inning of Game 2 of the National League Championship Series at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
In this USA Today Sports photo provided via Reuters, San Diego Padres shortstop Kim Ha-seong (left) throws to first to complete a double play against the Philadelphia Phillies during the top of the eighth inning of Game 2 of the National League Championship Series at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The San Diego Padres' South Korean shortstop Kim Ha-seong has named a finalist for the National League Gold Glove Award.

Major League Baseball announced finalists for the top fielding award at each position on Thursday. Kim is up against Dansby Swanson of the Atlanta Braves and Miguel Rojas of the Miami Marlins.

Kim stepped in for the injured and suspended Fernando Tatis Jr. as the Padres' everyday shortstop in his second MLB season. Per Baseball Reference, Kim ranked sixth among all NL shortstops with a 2.1 in defensive wins above replacement (WAR), behind Rojas (2.6) but ahead of Swanson (2.0).

In Outs Above Average, which measures how many outs a player has saved, Swanson led all MLB shortstops with 20, whereas Kim had six and Rojas had 10.

Per FanGraphs, Kim ranked third among NL shortstop with +10 defensive runs saved, which looks at the number of runs a player saved or cost his team relative to an average player. Rojas led the way with +15 and Swanson had +9.

The Gold Glove winners are determined by votes from 30 MLB managers and up to six coaches from each team. They will vote from a pool of players in their league, but not those from their own team. These votes comprise 75 percent of the selection total, with the Defensive Index by the Society of American Baseball Research counting for the other 25 percent.

No South Korean player has won a Gold Glove Award. Kim is the first South Korean finalist since Choo Shin-soo was up for the American League Gold Glove in right field in 2012. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114