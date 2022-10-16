 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Sports

Padres' Kim Ha-seong picks up RBI in stunning NLDS victory over Dodgers

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 16, 2022 - 16:02       Updated : Oct 16, 2022 - 16:02
San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim reaches for a ground ball hit for a single by Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner during the eighth inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series on Friday in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim reaches for a ground ball hit for a single by Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner during the eighth inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series on Friday in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The San Diego Padres' South Korean shortstop Kim Ha-seong is moving on in the major league postseason, four wins away from his first World Series appearance, after helping his club stun the best regular season team in the National League Division Series (NLDS).

Kim drove in a run in the Padres' five-run seventh inning, as they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 to wrap up the best-of-five series 3-1 at Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday (local time).

Batting leadoff, Kim went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts, but that lone hit came in the pivotal seventh inning when the Padres turned a 3-0 deficit into a 5-3 lead.

With runners at first and second after Austin Nola's RBI single, Kim chopped a grounder down the third base line for a run-scoring double that cut the Dodgers' lead to 3-2.

Kim moved to third on Juan Soto's follow-up single and then scored the go-ahead run on a two-run single by Jake Cronenworth.

The Dodgers had the best record in the regular season at 111-51, but they dropped three straight games against the Padres after taking the first game of the NLDS.

The Padres will face the Philadelphia Phillies in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series (NLCS). This is Kim's first trip to the postseason, and he is currently the only South Korean remaining in the playoffs.

Kim and teammate Trent Grisham are tied for the major league lead this postseason with seven runs scored. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114