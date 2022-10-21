Seoul shares off to slow start on weak exports

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened slightly lower Friday as weak export data fanned concerns about an economic slowdown.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had slipped 0.85 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,217.24 points as of 9:15 a.m.

South Korea's exports in the first 20 days of October contracted 5.5 percent from the previous year, indicating that monthly outbound shipments could decrease on-year for the first time in two years.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics inched up 0.18 percent, and chip giant SK hynix added 0.44 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.89 percent, and steelmaker POSCO Holdings declined 2.18 percent.

Major chemical firm LG Chem grew 1.41 percent, while battery maker LG Energy Solutions slid 0.1 percent.

The Korean won was changing hands at 1,433.1 won against the US dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 0.2 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)