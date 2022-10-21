[Graphic News] 8 out of 10 Britons disapprove of Liz Truss-led government: poll

Eight out of 10 people in Britain now disapprove of the government, a YouGov poll showed on Oct. 18, as the country deals with an economic crisis inflamed by new Prime Minister Liz Truss's now-abandoned attempts at radical tax cutting reforms.
The poll found that 77 percent Britons disapproved of the Conservative-led government, the highest in 11 years of YouGov tracking, the company said.
YouGov also said that 9 in 10 Britons, or 87 percent of those polled, say the government is handling the economy badly, in a blow to the party that has historically talked up its record for fiscal discipline.
Other opinion polls have shown falling support for the Conservative Party in recent weeks after a plan for unfunded tax cuts shocked investors, triggering bond market turmoil so severe the Bank of England had to intervene. (Reuters)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)