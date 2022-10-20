PM vows to achieve carbon neutrality

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks at a conference on carbon neutrality on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Thursday that the government will "minutely adjust" energy policies to help achieve its target of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.

"The goal of carbon neutrality is audacious and challenging, but the implementation process that underpins it must be very reasonable and feasible," Han told a conference on carbon neutrality.

To achieve the goal of carbon neutrality, Han said the government will "minutely adjust its energy policy direction and plans to reduce greenhouse gases."

Han said the world is at a grave risk from climate change and warned that responding to climate change "is not an option but a necessity."

South Korea will also help emerging economies reduce greenhouse gases, Han said.

The government has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from the 2018 levels by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050. (Yonhap)