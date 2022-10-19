 Back To Top
Business

Posco chief elected as chairman of World Steel Association

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Oct 19, 2022 - 17:31       Updated : Oct 19, 2022 - 17:31
Posco Group Chairman Choi Jung-woo (left) poses with Indian steelmaker Jindal Steel Works Chairman Sajjan Jindal, who served in the World Steel Association’s chairman role for the previous one-year term. (Posco Group)
Posco Group Chairman Choi Jung-woo (left) poses with Indian steelmaker Jindal Steel Works Chairman Sajjan Jindal, who served in the World Steel Association’s chairman role for the previous one-year term. (Posco Group)

South Korean steelmaker Posco Group Chairman Choi Jung-woo has been elected to lead the world’s largest steelmakers’ association, the company said Wednesday.

At the association’s general meeting held Tuesday in Brussels, Choi became its 44th chairman, and India’s Jindal Steel Works Chairman Sajjan Jindal and US’ Nucor CEO Leon Topalian will support Choi as vice chairmen.

Choi's one-year term began Tuesday. He had served as vice chairman for a full year .

Choi has been recognized for his initiative in eco-friendly hydrogen reduction steelmaking as well as his performance in steel business management, the company said.

“Steel will become a core source of eco-friendly and future material, and based on the mission to prepare for issues that the industry faces such as carbon neutrality and ESG management, I’ll do my best for commercialization of the latest technology to the industry,” Choi said.

Meanwhile, Posco announced the firm received two awards in the category of technology innovation and sustainability at the 2022 Steelie Awards, which were held on the sidelines of the World Steel Association’s general meeting that kicked off Sunday.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
