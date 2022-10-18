 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Hyundai Mobis to supply chassis modules for Mercedes-Benz EVs

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Oct 18, 2022 - 14:06       Updated : Oct 18, 2022 - 14:06

Hyundai Mobis' chassis module (Hyundai Mobis)
Hyundai Mobis' chassis module (Hyundai Mobis)

South Korean auto parts and mobility solutions provider Hyundai Mobis said Tuesday that it has begun mass-producing chassis modules for Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles, adding another global automaker to its client list.

Mobis begun manufacturing its chassis module, a core automotive part that controls a vehicle’s stability while driving, from the third quarter at a newly established plant dedicated for Mercedes cars in Alabama in the US.

A total of four electrified SUVs by the German carmaker will be equipped with the Mobis chassis, Mobis said in a statement.

Including the Alabama factory dedicated to Mercedes cars, the Korean company currently runs a total of five manufacturing plants in four locations in the US. Another plant in Alabama and one in Georgia make modules for Hyundai and Kia. Two in Michigan and Ohio are dedicated for modules used in Chrysler cars.

In 2006, Mobis clinched a deal with US carmaker Chrysler to supply core automotive modules, seven years after the company began developing auto parts including chassis modules in 1999.

Mobis operates a total of 28 module manufacturing plants, eight in Korea and 20 globally, supplying key auto parts such as lamp and sound systems to global carmakers including GM, Stellantis, Volkswagen and Geely Auto.

“Based on the characteristics of the automotive module business, we were able to form long-term partnerships through brand-dedicated supply chain system. With expertise in the business, we will secure more opportunities to join partnerships with global clients,” said Hyundai Mobis CEO Cho Sung-hwan.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114