Hyundai Mobis to supply chassis modules for Mercedes-Benz EVs

South Korean auto parts and mobility solutions provider Hyundai Mobis said Tuesday that it has begun mass-producing chassis modules for Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles, adding another global automaker to its client list.

Mobis begun manufacturing its chassis module, a core automotive part that controls a vehicle’s stability while driving, from the third quarter at a newly established plant dedicated for Mercedes cars in Alabama in the US.

A total of four electrified SUVs by the German carmaker will be equipped with the Mobis chassis, Mobis said in a statement.

Including the Alabama factory dedicated to Mercedes cars, the Korean company currently runs a total of five manufacturing plants in four locations in the US. Another plant in Alabama and one in Georgia make modules for Hyundai and Kia. Two in Michigan and Ohio are dedicated for modules used in Chrysler cars.

In 2006, Mobis clinched a deal with US carmaker Chrysler to supply core automotive modules, seven years after the company began developing auto parts including chassis modules in 1999.

Mobis operates a total of 28 module manufacturing plants, eight in Korea and 20 globally, supplying key auto parts such as lamp and sound systems to global carmakers including GM, Stellantis, Volkswagen and Geely Auto.

“Based on the characteristics of the automotive module business, we were able to form long-term partnerships through brand-dedicated supply chain system. With expertise in the business, we will secure more opportunities to join partnerships with global clients,” said Hyundai Mobis CEO Cho Sung-hwan.