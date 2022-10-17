[Graphic News] Senior citizens make up 17.5% of S. Korea’s population in 2022

People aged 65 and older accounted for 17.5 percent of South Korea’s population this year amid rapid aging, data showed, underscoring concerns that the demographic change could weigh on the country’s economy.
The number of older adults stood at 9.02 million out of the country’s 51.6 million population this year, according to data from Statistics Korea.
The number of senior citizens is expected to continue to rise to reach 10.6 million in 2025, or 20.6 percent of the total population, officially making the country a superaged society.
It will likely take just seven years for South Korea to become a superaged society from an aged society, in which the share of those aged 65 and older reaches 14 percent and more. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)